Weather Kid Wednesday: Addison Harper

Addison Harper was our Weather Kid this Wednesday. She is in 1st grade at Myers Elementary School in the Bellwood- Antis School District.

Addison loves the weather because it changes a lot. The changing weather allows her to enjoy each season and do different activities. If she had to pick a favorite type of weather, it would be when it snows! She says she loves sledding and building snowmen!

Thanks Addison for coming and helping us out! If you have a kid between 1st and 8th grade, who would like to participate in Weather Kid Wednesday, email Christy at cshields@wtajtv.com