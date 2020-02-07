1  of  7
Weather, crashes put I-80, various highways on restriction

(WTAJ) — With the winter weather that has moved into our region, numerous highways are seeing crashes, disabled vehicles, and weather-related restrictions, including two sections of I-80 from State College into DuBois.

I-80 currently has a crash roughly 2.7 miles west of Exit 133 Philipsburg/Kylertown.

I-80 also has a crash roughly 2 miles east of Exit 97 DuBois/Brockway.

Various Routes and highways in Cambria County through the Johnstown area are seeing restrictions as well.

You can keep up to date on traffic conditions on 511PA by clicking here.

For up to date weather, you can watch our interactive radar by clicking here.

