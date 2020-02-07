Weather, crashes put I-80, various highways on restriction

(WTAJ) — With the winter weather that has moved into our region, numerous highways are seeing crashes, disabled vehicles, and weather-related restrictions, including two sections of I-80 from State College into DuBois.

I-80 currently has a crash roughly 2.7 miles west of Exit 133 Philipsburg/Kylertown.

I-80 also has a crash roughly 2 miles east of Exit 97 DuBois/Brockway.

Various Routes and highways in Cambria County through the Johnstown area are seeing restrictions as well.

