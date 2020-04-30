‘We need the community to step-up now’ Covid-19 could create problem at the polls

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania primaries were supposed to happen on April 28, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed that back to Tuesday June 2, 2020

One of the current dilemmas is now the poll workers. Centre County officials say many longtime, older poll workers can’t be at precincts because they’re more susceptible to the coronavirus.

They say they’ll need up to 50 new poll workers to sign-up and that the workers will be paid for the day.

Safety measures like gloves and masks will be provided to workers as well.

Right now the major concern is that voters are not required to wear a mask or any protective equipment—putting poll workers, other voters, and themselves at risk for COVID-19.

All the county can do right now is ask folks to wear a mask or don’t vote in-person.

Registered voters can apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot at votespa.com. The deadline is 5 p.m., May 26. So far, 462,085 voters have applied for a mail-in ballot and 139,572 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.