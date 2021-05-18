“We Are Inn” Philipsburg approved to move forward with fireworks show July 10th

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Following the annual Philipsburg Heritage Day‘s being cancelled for the second straight year, the owners of “We Are Inn” took it upon themselves to see that the people in the community get to celebrate.

City Council has approved the owners plans to move forward with their fireworks show, taking place July 10 at the Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg.

Pat Romano Jr., the man behind the impromptu “Philipsburg festival” says it was crucial for the town to have this celebration back in some form this year.

“It’s time for us to get a little reward for the community and do something that’s going to be a lot of fun and get outdoors,” Romano Jr. said.

The weekend will also feature a movie night Friday at the Rowland Theater, followed by a 5K run Saturday morning, all culminating with the fireworks show at 10 PM Saturday.