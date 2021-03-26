We Are Inn hosting charity event, featuring several former PSU football alums

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The We Are Inn, located in Philipsburg, will host a charity event tomorrow to promote the Happy Valley Cruise and support the Hope Gala Foundation.

Starting at 3 pm tomorrow, former Penn State running back Blair Thomas will be at the Inn to have a meet and greet with the public, as well as signing footballs and autographs.

Then, at 4 pm, the We Are Inn will be hosting a zoom with Lidell Mitchell and Brandon Short, who are also former Penn State players.

The hope is to bring awareness to children battling pediatric cancer.

“We have a lot of different charities approaching us now and we’re trying to help all we can, and giving back to the community that when the communities have given so much to us in the time the shut downs were going on, is just phenomenal, simply phenomenal,” said Pat Romano Jr., Co-owner of the We Are Inn.

For more information on the event, visit the We Are Inn Facebook page.