(WTAJ) — Earth Day falls on April 22, with this year’s theme focusing on investing in our planet.

Earth Day was implemented in 1970 to bring attention to environmental concerns. Over one billion people celebrate each year to raise awareness and give back to the planet, according to earthday.org.

Typically, people celebrate by participating in activities like picking up litter, planting trees and recycling. Check out the list below to see how you can give back this Earth Day.

EARTH DAY EVENTS IN CENTRAL PA

Note: Some of these events are taking place on April 23 and 24.

Prince Gallitzin State Park

The park is holding several clean-up projects throughout the day for all ages. Tasks include picking up litter, gardening, raking, tree planting and trail work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on April 23. Lunch and water will be provided to all who help out. To register, contact the park office at 814-674-1000 or princegallitzinsp@pa.gov

Snetsinger Butterfly Garden

The Snetsinger Butterfly Garden in State College is giving away a free native tree or shrub for each household in honor of Earth Day on April 23. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and guests will also receive planting instructions and tips for success.

Millbrook Marsh Nature Center

The Millbrook Marsh Nature Center is hosting a free Earth day event for all ages from 1 to 5 p.m on April 24. Guests will be able to experience a guided wetlands walk, learn about bird watching from the State College Bird Club and invite birds into your backyard with bird feeders and native plants. Registration is not required to attend. You can find a full schedule of the events on their Facebook page.

Neil Armstrong Planetarium

You can learn about how species contribute to the Earth during the Habitat Earth Sky Show, which will be screened at the Neil Armstrong Planetarium at the Altoona Area High School. Shows will be held on April 22 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students. You can reserve your seats by calling 914-946-8300.

Shawnee State Park

The Friends of Shawnee and Blue Knob are celebrating Earth Day on April 24 at 2 p.m. Children’s activities, education talks and a park clean-up will take place. To attend, register in advance online. Participants will meet at Pavilion 2 at Shawnee State Park at 2 p.m. rain or shine.

Indiana Free Library

Children ages 17 and under are invited to participate in a free Earth Day event on April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Children will learn how to pot flower seeds, keep the Earth clean and how to conserve resources. No registration is required and all materials will be provided. The group will meet in the children’s department of the library.

NatureWorks Park

NatureWorks Park in Hollidaysburg is hosting a family-friendly Earth Day event on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibitors like the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Central PA Humane Society and Cherry Hill Farm will be in attendance.