Way Fruit Farm’s fall activities in full swing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. – After a good summer, it’s almost unbe-leaf-able, that it’s already fall!

The change in season not only brings along a change of colors but an a-maiz-ing amount of fun activities, which Way Fruit Farm has quite the line up for.

Starting Oct. 1, every Friday and Saturday afternoon until Halloween, folks can come out to their pumpkin patch to pick out their perfect pumpkin.

“We grow both orange ones as well as we have some kind of crazy colored one’s and white one’s,” said co-owner Jason Coopey.

Not to mention, Coopey says you’ll get a lift to the patch as they’ll be giving out wagon rides!

“It’ll bring you out, drop you off and you can walk back and its just a nice fun way to let the kids get a tractor ride, ya know go out, and just enjoy this absolute beauty we have this time of year in Central Pennsylvania,” said Coopey.

A time that just might be the farm’s favorite…

“Not to say the other seasons are great, but fall is kind of the highlight of our year here at Way Fruit Farm,” said Coopey.

According to Coopey not only does the season bring out those staple fall favorite activities, but sweets and drinks as well!

“I don’t like to seem like I’m bragging but we do have some really good cider,” said Coopey.

The drink is made from their over 30 apples.

“When we make cider I joke that if we forgot an ingredient we’d be in trouble because the only ingredient is apples. It is nothing more complicated than grinding them up, squishing juice out and putting the juice in a bottle,” said Coopey.

If you’d like to go behind the scenes and see the farm’s cider making process, Coopey says that’ll be next weekends activity Oct. 8 and 9.

To stay up to date and never miss a fall activity to follow, click here for Way Fruit Farm’s calendar.

