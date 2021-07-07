Way Fruit Farm to host ‘Art in the Orchard’

The entrance to the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Pa.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is inviting the community to take a stroll through their orchard during a new event, “Art in the Orchard” which will be held July 8 to 10.

Local artists will be presenting and selling their work from a wide variety of mediums including photography, paint, pottery, textiles and more. There will also be live music performances all weekend and food trucks. There is something for everyone!

The live music genres range from rock and roll to country, bluegrass and jazz. Food trucks will feature fried foods, barbeque, ice cream, Italian ice, kettle corn and a whole bunch of options that will make your mouth water.

FEATURED ARTISTS

LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES

THURSDAY, JULY 8:

Noon: The Rockin’ Rockers

2:30 p.m.: Tussey Mountain Moonshiners

5 p.m.: Adam Yarger and Joe Quick

FRIDAY, JULY 9:

11:30 a.m.: The Extra Miles

2 p.m.: Free Range

5 p.m.: Velveeta

SATURDAY, JULY 10:

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Standards

2 p.m.: Queen Blue

5 p.m.: Canary

FOOD VENDORS

Authentic Chimney Twists

Bees Knees Coffee

Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades

Happy Valley Dishes

Ice Dreams Ice Cream

Moody Culture Kombucha

Pappy’s Popcorn

Scott’s Roasting

Snyder’s Concessions

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

The Nutty Bavarian

The Way Café

Way Fruit Farm is located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in Port Matilda.