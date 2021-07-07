Way Fruit Farm to host ‘Art in the Orchard’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is inviting the community to take a stroll through their orchard during a new event, “Art in the Orchard” which will be held July 8 to 10.
Local artists will be presenting and selling their work from a wide variety of mediums including photography, paint, pottery, textiles and more. There will also be live music performances all weekend and food trucks. There is something for everyone!
The live music genres range from rock and roll to country, bluegrass and jazz. Food trucks will feature fried foods, barbeque, ice cream, Italian ice, kettle corn and a whole bunch of options that will make your mouth water.
FEATURED ARTISTS
- 3 Foxes Craft Den
- Acres Artisans
- Andrea Silva Water Color Art
- Angie’s Creations
- Annalise McMahon Art
- Bald Eagle Valley Alpaca Ranch
- Beach Bound Creations
- Bead & Poet
- Bill’s Scroll Saw Art
- Blue Moon Gifts
- Brandon Hirt Photo
- Brian D. Payne Studio
- Brown Stone Studio
- Carmellas Soy Wax Candles
- Cate Yoder Designs
- Cheryl Wunsch Med RNCS
- Cheryl’s Country Crafts
- Classy Glass
- Courtney’s Custom Woodwork
- Coastal Inspired Glass
- Creekside Fibers
- Crocheted Stuffies by Erin
- Customized Kreations
- Dots and Things / Prickly Ranch Cactus
- Ellaful
- Gifts by Nanna
- High Horse Farm Pottery
- Holly Berry
- Katherine Watt
- Korte Jewelry Designs
- Krazy Mom Crafts
- Laurie Roffol Photography
- M & M Pottery Supply
- Masden Avery Design Co.
- Miller’s Owl Studio
- Monarch Crafts by Pam
- MP Custom Made
- Mystical Creations
- Opulenza Designs Jewelry
- Paisley Art Studio
- Peaceful Kingdom Farm
- Raw Unfiltered Art
- Rock Reborn–Guitar String Jewelry
- Scentsational Soaps By Leana
- Scrapped Metal Art
- Second Season Mittens
- Silky Soap Sensations
- Stitches by Shari
- Susan’s Bling
- Sweet Peach Designs
- The Olde Lathe
- Thorney Art Studio
- Thread Theories
- Ties to Nature
- Val-art
- Walter’s Crafty Corner
- Wanda’s Fur Babies
- Whole Grain Goods
LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES
THURSDAY, JULY 8:
Noon: The Rockin’ Rockers
2:30 p.m.: Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
5 p.m.: Adam Yarger and Joe Quick
FRIDAY, JULY 9:
11:30 a.m.: The Extra Miles
2 p.m.: Free Range
5 p.m.: Velveeta
SATURDAY, JULY 10:
11:30 a.m.: Eastern Standards
2 p.m.: Queen Blue
5 p.m.: Canary
FOOD VENDORS
- Authentic Chimney Twists
- Bees Knees Coffee
- Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades
- Happy Valley Dishes
- Ice Dreams Ice Cream
- Moody Culture Kombucha
- Pappy’s Popcorn
- Scott’s Roasting
- Snyder’s Concessions
- Sunset Slush Happy Valley
- The Nutty Bavarian
- The Way Café
Way Fruit Farm is located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in Port Matilda.
