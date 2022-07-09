CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is hosting its second annual “Art in the Orchard” event starting Thursday.
There will be live music, tons of artists and food vendors each day starting at 11 a.m. and running from Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July, 16. Admission and parking will be free.
Below is a list of the live music, artists and food vendors that will be at the event throughout the weekend.
Live Music:
Thursday, July 14
Chris Bell 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Victor and the Icons 2 – 4 p.m.
Velveeta 5 – 7 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Overhead 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Eastern Standard 2 – 4 p.m.
Donny Burns 5 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Biscuit Jamm 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Corner Brothers 2 – 4 p.m.
Joe Quick 5 – 7 p.m.
Artist Lineup:
Acres Artisans
Aline Villar Art
Annie Draws
Artist Veronica Yoder
Ash Laurin Designs
Backyard Tin Shop
Bald Eagle Valley Alpaca Ranch
Beach Bound Creations, LLC
Bead and Poet
Bella Ame by Kenz
Carmella Soy Candle
Cheryl’s Country Crafts
Courtney’s Custom Woodworking
Customized Kreations
Dancing Heifer Art
Dean’s Primitive Crafts
Dreaded Rose Creations
Ellaful
Federalist Studios Photography
Gabiimade
Ginger Muse Art & Thread Theories
Guitar string jewlery
Hidden Hollow Handmade
Imperfekt Art
J. Keith Crafts
JustTina’s Crafts
KAREN’ CUSTOM METALS
LDMasterworks
Leanas Soaps
Lil Creek Creations
Liz Liadis
Masden Avery
Mercedes Anastasia Art
Mystical Creations
Opulenza Designs Jewelry
Paisley arts
Playfulscraps
Polly’s Petals
PricklyCactusRanch
Sara’s Eccentric Sewing
SeaStar Creations
Second Season Mittens
Signs of State College
Simply Country
Stitches by Shari
Studio 3494
Studio118
Sweet and Sassy Scents
Teaberry Design Company
The Common Thread
The Plant Game
The Rustic Burn
Thorney Art Studios
Ties to Nature
Tree of Life Jewelry
Twisted Seahorse Designs
UNCLE BUCKS ROUGH STUFF
Walter Crafty Corner
Wanda’s Furbaby Toys
Whole Grain Goods
Food Vendors:
Beech Hollow BBQ
Pappy’s Popcorn
Savory Station
Snyder’s Concessions
Sunset Slush Happy Valley
For additional information about Way Fruit Farm, visit their website.