CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is hosting its second annual “Art in the Orchard” event starting Thursday.

There will be live music, tons of artists and food vendors each day starting at 11 a.m. and running from Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July, 16. Admission and parking will be free.

Below is a list of the live music, artists and food vendors that will be at the event throughout the weekend.

Live Music:



Thursday, July 14

Chris Bell 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Victor and the Icons 2 – 4 p.m.

Velveeta 5 – 7 p.m.



Friday, July 15

Overhead 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eastern Standard 2 – 4 p.m.

Donny Burns 5 – 7 p.m.



Saturday, July 16

Biscuit Jamm 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Corner Brothers 2 – 4 p.m.

Joe Quick 5 – 7 p.m.



Artist Lineup:



Acres Artisans

Aline Villar Art

Annie Draws

Artist Veronica Yoder

Ash Laurin Designs

Backyard Tin Shop

Bald Eagle Valley Alpaca Ranch

Beach Bound Creations, LLC

Bead and Poet

Bella Ame by Kenz

Carmella Soy Candle

Cheryl’s Country Crafts

Courtney’s Custom Woodworking

Customized Kreations

Dancing Heifer Art

Dean’s Primitive Crafts

Dreaded Rose Creations

Ellaful

Federalist Studios Photography

Gabiimade

Ginger Muse Art & Thread Theories

Guitar string jewlery

Hidden Hollow Handmade

Imperfekt Art

J. Keith Crafts

JustTina’s Crafts

KAREN’ CUSTOM METALS

LDMasterworks

Leanas Soaps

Lil Creek Creations

Liz Liadis

Masden Avery

Mercedes Anastasia Art

Mystical Creations

Opulenza Designs Jewelry

Paisley arts

Playfulscraps

Polly’s Petals

PricklyCactusRanch

Sara’s Eccentric Sewing

SeaStar Creations

Second Season Mittens

Signs of State College

Simply Country

Stitches by Shari

Studio 3494

Studio118

Sweet and Sassy Scents

Teaberry Design Company

The Common Thread

The Plant Game

The Rustic Burn

Thorney Art Studios

Ties to Nature

Tree of Life Jewelry

Twisted Seahorse Designs

UNCLE BUCKS ROUGH STUFF

Walter Crafty Corner

Wanda’s Furbaby Toys

Whole Grain Goods

Food Vendors:



Beech Hollow BBQ

Pappy’s Popcorn

Savory Station

Snyder’s Concessions

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For additional information about Way Fruit Farm, visit their website.