Way Fruit Farm hosting Apple Blossom Festival this weekend

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda will be hosting their annual Apple Blossom Festival this weekend, now that their trees are beginning to blossom.

The festival will include wagon rides through their blossoming orchard, opportunities for lots of sweet smells and pictures, as well as performances from local musicians.

Co-owner of Way Fruit Farm Jason Coopey says they wanted to host this event to allow families to enjoy the spring weather and attractions of the festival.

“It’s just that time of year where we can get a lot of vaccinated people out here very safely, we’re going to do it safe just like we’ve always been doing, but we can get a lot of people out here, especially this weekend, it’s very low key where it’s a lot of just experiencing outdoors, experiencing nature,” said Jason Coopey, Co-Owner of Way Fruit Farm.

The event ends at 6:30 tonight and will continue tomorrow, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.