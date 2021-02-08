Way Fruit Farm cheers on former PSU player

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One local business got to cheer on a Buccaneers player that visited their Port Matilda shop all the time while he was in school.

Chris Godwin is now a wide receiver for the Buccaneers but used to play football at Penn State before making it to the NFL.

One of his favorite go-to treats was the apple butter at Way Fruit Farm. It was a delicacy he enjoyed so much he wanted to make sure he had some even after leaving the university.

“A couple years ago his agent actually called me and said could you ship Chris some apple butter because he just really misses it,” said Jason Coopey, Co-Owner Way Fruit Farm. “Ever since that point, we’ve been shipping him apple butter as he needs it, and so yesterday it was just absolutely cool to have a player in the Super Bowl that we know and helped feed.”

Jason says that Chris texted him saying he always keeps a jar of apple butter in his training facility just to have it on hand.