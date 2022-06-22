ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free event series at the Altoona Area Public Library will be giving kids and families a fun time outside playing with water.

Children 4 and under got to enjoy the second “Waterplay Wednesdays” event on Wednesday. An assistant supervisor at the library says it’s a great way to get kids to learn socialization skills, build motor skills and have some fun in the sun.

“We just have a bunch of water play, lots of water activities for them to do, gives them something to get out of the house and come out. It doesn’t cost anything, and parents don’t have to pay a lot for gas or anything like that,” Altoona Library Assistant Supervisor Justina Fuller said.

Waterplay Wednesday is held each week but sign ups have reportedly been full since the beginning of the summer with many even on waiting lists to get in on the action.