Water shut off in State College, road closed after water main break

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sections of State college have had their water turned off after officials report an early morning water main break.

The water main break happened in Calder Way, just west of South Allen Street, early Thursday morning. Water is currently shut off in the area.

The State College Borough Water Authority reports that crews are at the site and digging to make the needed repairs.

Calder Way is currently closed from Allen Street to Kelly Alley.