Vandal causes $500k in damage to water main lines

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are looking the person, or people, responsible for drilling holes in water main pipes.

Officers say sometime between August 22 and today, 500 small holes were drilled into the pipes which were along the road waiting to be installed.

The holes cause an estimated $500,000 worth of damage.

The company that owned the pipes is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Clearfield Police.