Water main flushing to start in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Water Authority plans to start flushing water mains March 15.

This will start in the Boalsburg area and will continue through the distribution system for seven months, according to the borough water authority. The time slot for flushing is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers may experience slight discoloration in their water, but the water authority said it is not harmful. If you have discoloration, flush your faucet until your water runs clear.