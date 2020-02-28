Water Main flushing in State College Borough to begin in March

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Water Authority (SCBWA) will begin flushing water mains March 16, weather permitting.

According to the SCBWA, they will begin flushing in the Boalsburg area and continue throughout the area over the next seven months.

The SCBWA says flushing will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and customers may experience “slight discoloration.” SCBWA says to flush the faucet until water runs clear.

The “slight discoloration” is not harmful, SCBWA says.