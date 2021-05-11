Water main break affects section of Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A water main break in Ebensburg is affecting a section of residents and businesses as water service is being temporarily suspended.

Ebensburg Borough Public Works Department has reported a water main break affecting the areas of Manor Drive and Tanner Street. Water service will be suspended temporarily on Manor Drive between Swimming Pool Road and Windy Valley Road, and on the 300 and 400 blocks of Tanner Street.

The public works department reports that this does not affect the Cambria County Prison.

Once the line is repaired and service restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice. A SwiftReach call was issued to all affected customers, the department reports.