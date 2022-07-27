BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A water line break in Altoona has left streets flooded.

On Wednesday, July 27 there was a water line break on Spruce Avenue and 4th Street.

Water Authority has shut off the water in the area until repairs can be made. Crews have been called to the scene to make repairs tonight.

Customers in the neighboring blocks will be without water until repairs are made. The affected should be confined to Spruce from 3rd to 4th and on 4th from Cherry to Spruce.

The Water Authority also states that they do not have an exact time for repairs, just that they should be made within the next several hours.