Boil water advisory issued in Brookville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water alert has been issued for Brookville residents, effective at 1 p.m. May 24.

This applies to residents starting to Mendenhall Road to the end of the line in Corsica. This will last for a minimum of three days, according to the Brookville Municipal Authority. Any water that will be consumed should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before using. Residents could also consume bottled water instead.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth until further notice. Automatic ice makers should be turned off and dishwashers should not be used.

Water used for showers, watering plants, washing clothes and mopping floors does not need to be boiled. A notification will be issued by the Brookville Municipal Authority when the boil alert has been lifted.