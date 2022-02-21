WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow squall sweep through State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you missed seeing the snow squall yourself, watch as downtown State College is covered with snow.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the national weather service had warned of snow squalls that could bring whiteout conditions across central Pa. Wind guest up to 50 mph were expected across the region.

Meteorology student, @jacob_weather posted the video to his Twitter account to highlight the whiteout event.

While there are no more snow squalls in the forecast, for now,