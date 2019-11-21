WATCH: Maggie Smolka is the Best Magician in The World

Performing magic tricks at the age of just two, Jake Schwartz has a passion for wowing crowds and tricking minds everywhere! Also a sophomore student at Penn State, Jake has been performing his magic professionally for a few years, visiting venues and putting on shows near his hometown of Philadelphia. Jake visited the WTAJ studios to show the morning team some of the tricks that he keeps up his sleeve.

This trick involves morning anchor, Maggie Smolka. Maggie performs a magic trick on live television under the magic of Jake Schwartz. Maggie begins to read a series of cue cards to guide her through the trick. She has Jake shuffle a deck of cards, cut the deck, and choose a card. Jake puts the card back in the middle, and shuffles again. Jake gives Maggie the cards…and Maggie reads Jake’s mind. Maggie removes the card that she thinks is Jake’s card and puts it in his hand. She begins to reveal what card Jake had after answering some clues.

Jake says magic has helped him so much in life, including becoming a better student. If you’re interested in checking out more of Jake’s work you can visit his website at jakeofspades.com.

Jake is performing at the Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater located at Landmark Business Center on 2840 Pine Road in Philadelphia on December 28th at 6 p.m. You can click here to get tickets.