ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season.

The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they said typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Bugling season takes place from early September through October when bull elk (males) make a sound to advertise their fitness to cow elk (females) and to show off to other bulls, according to the National Park Service.

The live stream can be found online here. The best time to see the elk on camera is late in the afternoon.

“Elk are fascinating animals and the spectacle of their bugling season draws plenty of onlookers, sometimes from hundreds of miles away,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “That same dynamic is what makes the Elk Cam so popular with viewers. And the Game Commission is proud to bring it back for yet another run.”

Each September, the Game Commission said thousands of visitors make their way to Pennsylvania’s elk country to experience for themselves the wonder of the bugling season. The live stream is convenient for those who cannot make it in person and want to see elk in their natural habitat.

The Game Commission is also reminding visitors to the elk range to always be “Elk Smart.” Give elk space, never feed elk, don’t name elk and do your part to ensure the welfare of the herd.

The PA Game Elk Cam is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October.

The live stream, provided by HDOnTapOpens In A New Window and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development CommissionOpens In A New Window, is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission. There are many other live cameras set up online, as well.