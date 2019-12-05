WATCH: Hottest Christmas Toys This Season

Whether you’ve already got a head start on your holiday shopping or you haven’t even started – there are some must have items that kids are asking for this Christmas. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Libby Sease and Reese Boggetta from Walmart about what popular items they’re seeing in their stores.

“Of course everyone is talking about Star Wars and Frozen, especially after the movies just came out. And we have everything from the Lego sets to the dolls, you name it,” says Reese.

Walmart is holding it’s Cyber Week this week where customers can find deals on many items. Libby, the store manager for the Huntingdon Walmart mentions that the Walmart app is helpful because it allows customers to shop from their couch, and they can pick items up for free in-store.

Santa will also be stopping by the Huntingdon & Altoona Walmart this Saturday from noon – 4 p.m.

All of the toys that you saw in these segments have been donated to Toys for Tots.