ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Storms were creeping up on Central Pennsylvania. Many communities rescheduled Trick Or Treat for Saturday.

A lot of parents were relieved and a lot asked why…

The storms made their way through, leaving a lot of people thankful that Trick or Treat was moved…

Kohl’s in Altoona was not very thankful though.

One customer caught a video of the rain flooding through the ceiling of the store, wreaking havoc on them, and most of Central Pennsylvania.