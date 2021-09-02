WATCH: Beaver caught enjoying flooded road in central Pennsylvania

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leave it to a beaver to take advantage of all of the rain in central Pennsylvania as remnants of Ida made its way through the region.

While flooding closed roads across our region, this woodland creature took advantage of the situation to “stretch” their legs on the open road.

One man, who was on a road in Ebensburg that had started to flood, caught the beaver roaming around and swimming through the middle of the street like it was just a normal day in the life.

As Ida made its way through our region, it brought rain and even some havoc for some communities.