Warrants issued in recent string of Johnstown shootings

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two Johnstown men involved in the shooting that occurred September 3, 2020, that resulted in the gunshot wound of a 19-year-old who was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound to the buttocks.

18-year-old Terrell Branche and 18-year-old Deshawn McKoy are both being charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Branche also has a second warrant issued for the shooting that occurred on September 5, 2020, on the 300 block of Daniel Street.

Both of the above shootings are reported to be connected to the shooting on August 3, 2020, on the 100 block of Ash Street as well as Tuesday night’s shooting on the 700 block of Coleman Avenue.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or utilize the anonymous Johnstown Police tip411 line by texting JPD and your tip to 847411.