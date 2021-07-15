Warrant issued for Somerset County man for alleged burglary, theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident where a Somerset man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

On July 13, 38-year-old Michael Brendle was told to leave the home of his ex-girlfriend, according to a press release from state police at Somerset. He left, however, he allegedly returned by entering through a window.

When he returned, police said Brendle stole his ex’s $500 phone and credit card and then left again. He returned later by breaking through the back door.

A warrant is out for Brendle’s arrest, and he’s to be arraigned on charges including burglary, trespass and theft.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.