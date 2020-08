READE TWP. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a Johnstown man who has a warrant for his arrest after he allegedly punched, kicked, and choked a woman.

Troopers report that 29-year-old Jeremiah Haselrig assaulted the woman on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 22.

The woman sustained injuries and a warrant has been issued. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah Haselrig, you’re asked to call police.