State police serve search warrant on Cambria County election office

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police executed a search warrant at a Cambria County election office, a county official confirmed.

Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office “cooperated 100 percent” and provided the records requested Thursday.

Barbin said the search “was for nominating petitions” for a candidate in a recent primary election, but added that it was “not necessarily targeted toward the candidate.”

Barbin also said that it’s the county’s duty to comply with a search warrant obtained by state police, who “are the ones charged with investigating.”

A message was sent Saturday to a state police spokesperson seeking more information.

