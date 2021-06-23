Arrest warrant issued for Altoona man after high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for an Altoona man accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase following a traffic stop Tuesday along SR 22 in Cambria County.

JOHNNIE RAY WEAVER

Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46, of Altoona, is facing charges after police say a traffic stop saw Weaver close his car door when asked to exit the vehicle and drive off June 22, at approximately 3:37 p.m. along State Route 22 in Cambria Township. Weaver was driving a gray 2021 Nissan Altima sedan

The trooper then began to chase Weaver along SR 22 westbound. During the pursuit, the trooper reportedly observed Weaver commit multiple traffic violations and flee at speeds around 130 mph. The pursuit was then terminated for safety reasons, according to the report.

Weaver is described as 5’09”, 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Troopers responding from Indiana County and a trooper-pilot with the Aviation Patrol Unit were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON JOHNNIE RAY WEAVER

Anyone with information on Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.