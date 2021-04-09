Warden selected for Bedford County Correctional Facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Joseph H. Eichenlaub has been selected as the permanent warden for the Bedford County Correctional facility after a unanimous vote from the Bedford County Prison Board.

Eichenlaub’s position is effective April 19. He was assigned to the correctional facility Jan. 11 as Acting Warden by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and will retire from the DOC April 17. He started his career with the DOC in 1996 after serving in the United States Marine Corps.

“I find it impressive that he has held so many management levels in a wide spectrum of administration,” Sheriff Wayne Emerick said.