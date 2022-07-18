ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona’s Ward Transportation and Logistic (Ward) purchased Chicago-based Quality Cartage (Quality), making this its 22nd service center.

In January of 2021, Ward opened its 21st service center in Toledo, Ohio, as its first step toward expanding its direction footprint to the west, the company, which is headquartered in Altoona, wrote in a press release. That strategy accelerated as an opportunity to purchase Quality in Chicago, Illinois.

“Quality has been a reliable partner for years, which allowed us to provide our customers with exceptional service to the Chicagoland area,” Ward President Bill Ward, Jr. said.

It’s reported that over the past several weeks, Ward and Quality team members worked together to syn the two carriers’ processes and systems.

Vice President of Operations Dwain Key said he was impressed by the almost seamless transition.

“This team energy level was exciting,” Key said. “The motivation to work together is truly inspiring.”

Once known for its strong mid-Atlantic network, the company said it is quickly shedding that “regional” carrier status as it has opened three service centers in many years, including South Plainfield, New Jersey (2020), Toledo, Ohio (2021) and Chicago, Illinois (2022).

Expanding the network and opening new service centers are vital to providing customers with reliable service to more direct points.

Ward began in 1931 with one used truck and two men and has since become the full catalog of logistics solutions, the company wrote online. For more information, visit wardtlc.com.