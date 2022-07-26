BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man who had warrants for his arrest in connection with a burglary and assault in June is now in custody, police report.

Tyrone Borough police got information that 22-year-old Shade Hagenbuch was staying at a relative’s home, and even bragged about how the police couldn’t find him, according to the criminal complaint.

Hagenbuch was taken into custody on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant on the home and found him sleeping in the upstairs bedroom. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the room, police noted.

Hagenbuch faces charges that deal with a burglary and assault that he was involved in on June 2, where him and another suspect entered into a apartment along the 1000 block of Washington Avenue and assaulted the resident, according to police.

Police were told by the resident that Hagenbuch hit them about 20 times, threw them into a TV and also stole $50.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hagenbuch faces felony flight, burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespassing along with other misdemeanor charges.

Hagenbuch is lodged in Blair County Prison with a set bail of $70,000. His preliminary hearing is set for August 2.