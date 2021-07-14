Wanted Tyrone man caught after police chase on scooter with dog

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man wanted on charges for a stolen car is accused of trying to get away from state police on a stolen scooter with his dog.

It was about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday when state police came across 30-year-old, Timothy Bogel, with a small dog in a backpack, on a 2015 Yamaha moped outside Sheetz in Bogg’s Township, Centre County, according to charges filed by state police in Rockview.

There was damage all over the scooter and it had a Pittsburgh Steelers 2005 AFC Champions license plate, causing the two troopers to park and ask Bogel if he had a license plate for the bike.

Bogel said he didn’t, referring to the scooter as a mini bike, so when he was then asked if he rode it to Sheetz, Bogel told the troopers he rode it from Tyrone “and was just out riding around with his dog,” state police noted in the charges.

The troopers told Bogel he needed a license plate for the bike in order to ride it on the roads and when they ran his name, they learned he had multiple warrants for arrest, including one for the theft of a junked pickup truck from a Logan Township salvage yard in April.

The troopers told Bogel he could push his bike into a parking spot while they checked the validity of the warrants and as he was walking it toward a spot, Bogel started the scooter and drove through the parking lot and onto Route 144.

State police drove after Bogel with emergency lights and tried to get him to stop as he rode the scooter at 30 mph on Route 144, according to the charges. Bogel drove off the road and into a gravel parking lot and into a drainage ditch near Grand Slam Drive.

Although he tried to pick up the scooter and ride off, by that time the two troopers were able to detain him and call for an ambulance.

State police said Bogel admitted to the troopers he had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia and he was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center after he complained of a hurt neck and back.

The scooter was found to be stolen out of Tyrone Borough, state police added.

Bogel was charged in Centre County with felony theft and misdemeanor counts that include flight to avoid apprehension and drug possession. His bail, in that case, is $25,000 with a preliminary hearing set for July 21.

On Tuesday, Bogel was arraigned in Blair County on the state police charges related to the stolen car, one they said was discovered April 9 when Bogel was arrested at a Duncansville hotel on drug-related charges.

State police said the car, a 2001 Buick Century, had a suspicious plate and when they looked into it, state police found the plate belonged to a 2008 Ford Truck registered to a State College company and that the Buick had an altered vehicle identification number. When state police found the correct VIN on the car, it had no registered owner.

The car’s title history showed it had been sold to a Logan Township salvage yard and when state police checked with the business, they discovered it had been stolen.

Bogel was charged in May and faces felony and misdemeanor counts that include theft, receiving stolen property and alteration or destruction of the vehicle identification number. Bail was set $40,00 and Bogel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 22 in Blair County.