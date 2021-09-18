Wanted: Somerset County Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 individuals on various charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services have released a wanted-on warrants list and are asking the public for help with finding the individuals.
WANTED:
- Sierra Baron, 21, Meyersdale- Wanted on drug charges.
- Rebecca Cramer, 34, Windber- Wanted on endangering the welfare of children.
- Adam Carothers, 20, Acosta- Wanted on firearm charges.
- Cory Henry, 25- Wanted on drug charges.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s wanted tip line at (814) 445-1413.
