Wanted: Somerset County Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 individuals on various charges

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services have released a wanted-on warrants list and are asking the public for help with finding the individuals.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services have released a wanted-on warrants list and are asking the public for help with finding the individuals.

WANTED:

Sierra Baron, 21, Meyersdale- Wanted on drug charges.

Rebecca Cramer, 34, Windber- Wanted on endangering the welfare of children.

Adam Carothers, 20, Acosta- Wanted on firearm charges.

Cory Henry, 25- Wanted on drug charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s wanted tip line at (814) 445-1413.