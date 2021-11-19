WANTED: Somerset County officials searching for various individuals wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are asking the public’s help in finding various individuals who are wanted on warrants.

According to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Facebook page, there are four individuals who are currently wanted by officials.

Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset area – wanted for criminal mischief.

Mary Matheny, 51, Somerset area- wanted for retail theft.

Dillon Snyder, 35, Somerset area- wanted for DUI.

Patrick Burke Jr., 36, Central City area- wanted for unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.