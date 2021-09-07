WANTED: Somerset County officials search for four wanted on warrants

Somerset officials are searching for these four individuals wanted on warrants.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset officials are asking for the public’s help to find four individuals wanted on warrants for various charges.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency services released a lineup of four men wanted on warrants, which include as follows.

Christopher Gearty, 37, of Windber – drug charges

Anthony Slanika, 44, of Windber – DUI

Matthew Blair, 32, of Somerset – endangering welfare of children

Christopher Baker, 22, of Gray area – DUI

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s tip line at 814-445-1413.