SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man wanted on an active warrant was taken into custody after he tried hiding in his neighbor’s basement, police report.

Ryan Shaulis, 22, of Hollsopple, was taken into custody Wednesday, June 8, after police went to his home on Whistler Road to serve an active warrant. Police say he was seen in the front yard on a riding lawn mower when he spotted police and took off on foot.

Police followed and watched Shaulis jump a fence in his backyard, breaking it in the process. He then ran out into Main Street and through a neighbor’s yard. When police turned the corner of the neighbor’s house, Shaulis was gone.

The neighbor, who was sitting on their enclosed porch, watched Shaulis run into his basement, telling police the doors were out to dry it out.

After ordering Shaulis to come out and lay on his stomach, he was taken into custody.

Shaulis is now facing burglary, trespassing, and fleeing charges on top of the original charges he was wanted on.

He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.