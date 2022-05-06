SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges

Robert Harbaugh Jr., 31, of the Confluence area — wanted for domestic charges

Daniel Smith, 38, of the Somerset area — wanted for drug charges

Matthew Bowman, 38, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for drug charges

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information on these wanted individuals should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.