SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 15.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Terry L. Hutzell Jr., 33, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for domestic charges

Tracie Jano, 49, of the Friedens area — wanted for drug charges

Daniel Smith, 38, of the Somerset area — wanted for drug charges

Richard Gindlesperger, 43, of the Somerset area — wanted for DUI charges

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information on these wanted individuals should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.