CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday.

Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street Extension at 12:15 p.m., according to Lawrence Township Police.

Inmates Robert Lee Miller Jr. of Clearfield and Donald J. White of Dubois. Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police Department.

The two are reportedly wearing white t-shirts and white boxer type shorts after police say they removed their black and white striped jail clothing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Miller Jr. and White including State Police, the Clearfield Borough Police Department, Lawrence Township Police and Fire Departments as well as state and local K9 units.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Miller and White. Anyone with information or who see’s the two inmates is asked to not approach them and call 911.