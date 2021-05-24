WANTED: Police searching for Bedford County man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old Bedford man.

On April 22 at the 100 block of Palmer Street in Hopewell Borough, Kory Helm pulled a knife on a man, threatening to stab him with it, according to state police at Bedford.

Anyone with information on Helm’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedford police station at 814-623-6133.

No further details have been given at this time.