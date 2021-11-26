WANTED: Officials in Somerset County looking for four wanted on warrants

A list of men wanted on warrants as of Nov. 26, according to Somerset County officials (via: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County officials released an updated list of people that are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 26.

The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are asking the public to help them find the following individuals:

Austin Foy, 24, of the Boswell area – drug charges

Michael Kninsely, 31, of the Boswell area – drug charges

John Feathers Jr., 45, of the Confluence area – burglary charges

Robert Curry, 29, of the Friedens area – DUI charges

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413. For the latest updates, head to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page.