New York homicide suspect arrested after crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Staten Island man that was wanted for homicide is now behind bars after he crashed his Mercedes Benz at an I-80 rest area.

On Feb. 4 around 4 p.m., state police arrived at the rest area of Snow Shoe Township for a single-vehicle crash into a curb. They met with driver 21-year-old Albert Johnson who claimed his name to be Obinna Okeiche, according to court documents. Johnson told troopers that he was traveling from Indiana and Ohio.

Police noted they smelled fresh marijuana, though Johnson claimed he hadn’t smoked in a while. He also denied allowing troopers to search his vehicle. As a result, officers told him they would apply for a search warrant of the vehicle.

As police attempted to arrest Johnson, he slipped away and started running despite being commanded to stop. An officer had to tase Johnson in order to arrest him, according to the affidavit.

After police searched the vehicle, they reportedly found a grinder, a container with marijuana residue, rolling papers, and a partially smoked blunt.

On Feb. 7, the Department of Homeland Security contacted state police and informed them of Johnson’s true identity. It turns out Johnson was booked in California for DUI and evading police. He was booked in Wyoming for speeding and drug charges. He’s also currently wanted in New York for homicide.

Johnson was arraigned on resisting arrest, DUI, drug paraphernalia and false report charges. He’s being held at Centre County Prison with bail at $200,000 cash and a preliminary hearing slated for Feb. 16.