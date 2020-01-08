Wanted man surrenders when K-9 Officer Rik arrives on scene

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Deputies with the Blair County Sheriff’s office, along with K-9 officer Rik, were able to arrest a wanted man who was hiding in a basement.

Deputies report that Larry Forshey Jr., had numerous warrants for his arrest out of multiple Pennsylvania counties when they located him on Tuesday night, January 8.

Forshey reportedly hid in a basement and refused officer orders to come out and surrender.

Deputies brought in K-9 Rik and at that point, Forshey came out and surrendered immediately.

Forshey was taken into custody without further incident thanks to K-9 Officer Rik.