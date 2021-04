(WTAJ) — State police are attempting to locate a person wanted for aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault.

Raymond David Wonders, 26, of Summerhill, could be in the Somerset/Johnstown/Altoona areas. He is 6’01” and 180 pounds, according to state police.

RAYMOND WONDERS

Anyone with information should call 911 or state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.