CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing drug charges after state police caught him with a significant amount of meth during a PFA violation.

Nathan Folmar, 41, was found laying on a bed inside his 1993 Chevrolet van that was parked outside of a woman’s home along Meyers Road in Graham Township. Folmar had an active warrant for his arrest out of Harrisburg and a Protection From Abuse order that was filed by the woman who’s home he was parked outside police reports indicated.

Police first yelled at Folmar to come out of the van but got no response. They then entered the van and told him about the PFA violation. Folmar initially claimed his name was Andy but was later identified by a PennDOT photo police said.

Folmar then got into an altercation with police as he was being arrested. During the struggle, he allegedly grabbed onto items that were in the back of the van. The items were found to be a black case and a container that police noted as being commonly used to carry methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A digital scale and 44 grams of methamphetamine were found in the black case and multiple smoking devices were found in the container according to police.

Folmar was sent to Clearfield County Prison where he is being held on $100,000 bail. He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, resisting arrest, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.