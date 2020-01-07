ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are looking for Roy Paul Hartman who is wanted for possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and other charges after he ran from UPMC Altoona.

Police report they arrested Hartman on Monday night, January 6, after an investigation conducted by the Blair County Drug Task Force.

While in custody, Hartman asked for medical help and he was taken to UPMC Altoona via AMED.

ROY PAUL HARTMAN

Police say that Hartman removed his own IV and fled the hospital.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Roy Paul Hartman, you are asked to call APD or message their Facebook page by clicking here.