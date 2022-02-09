Wanted man caught with stolen gun, drugs in Centre County traffic stop

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Maryland man is in jail after state police found that he had two warrants for his arrest and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Centre County.

On Tuesday right before 6:30 p.m. police observed a black Honda sedan traveling on I-99 in Benner Township that belonged to a person with a suspended license, according to the complaint. Police smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle while speaking to the driver.

Gabriel Moore, 20, of Maryland was the passenger in the vehicle. When police ran his ID they found that he had two warrants for his arrest out of Lancaster County, according to the charges filed.

State police said they found drugs along with paraphernalia in the car after searching it.

Police found a green and black-loaded pistol, assembled from parts without a serial number that is untraceable, on Moore along with four bags of marijuana. State police said that Moore admitted that he planned to sell the gun along with multiple bags of marijuana in State College.

After speaking with him, police learned that the pistol was stolen from Baltimore two weeks ago from a vacant house that had a “gun stash.”

Moore faces multiple felony drug and gun charges. He is currently in Centre County Prison with bail set at $35,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.