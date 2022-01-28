February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Wanted man arrested on drug, gun charges after bullet found under rug

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man wanted on drug charges was arrested Thursday after a resident in an Altoona apartment found a bullet under a rug.

Delano Brown, 21 of Johnstown

Delano Brown, 21, who reportedly had a warrant for his arrest was found in a room at the apartment along South 27th Street. Police were initially called to the building at 8:10 p.m. after an upstairs neighbor found the bullet along with a hole under a throw rug in their room. The hole lead officers to the room below where Brown was in.

Police say Brown was hiding under a blanket when officers first searched the room. He then removed the blanket and made himself known to the officers. Brown proceeded to give police a fake name but later confirmed his true identity.

Multiple items were reportedly seized from the apartment room including glass smoking pipes, various drug paraphernalia, unknown powdery substances and a black backpack containing a handgun, according to Altoona police.

Brown’s warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in Blair County in 2020 where police allegedly found him to be in possession of a large stash of drugs, a gun and $15,000 in cash. He was also arraigned on an incident that occurred in April 2021 when he was found in a convenience store with 15 grams of heroin valued at over $11,000.

Brown faces a slew of additional felony charges including possession of a firearm, sale or transfer of firearms, flight to avoid apprehension, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in Blair County Prison with bail set at a total of $60,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

